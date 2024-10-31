‘Singham Again’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ banned for release

The hotly-anticipated Bollywood releases of Diwali 2024, Ajay Devgn and co’s ‘Singham Again’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, have both been banned from releasing in Saudi Arabia.

With only a day to go for the biggest Box Office clash of recent times, between Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham Again’ and Kartik Aaryan and team’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, releasing on November 1, on the Hindu festival of Diwali, it has been reported by Indian media, that neither of the two titles would be releasing in Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, the cop drama has been stopped from releasing in the Gulf country due to the portrayal of ‘religious conflict’, whereas, the horror-comedy has been banned over homosexual references.

Apart from the Arab country, ‘Singham Again’ will not be released in Singapore as well on Friday.

Reportedly, the title’s censor process was not completed on time, forcing makers to push its release in Singapore by a week. It will now hit the theatres in the Asian country next Thursday, November 7.

Notably, the third in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, along with the young starlet Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s Diwali biggie, the fifth film in the cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, boasts an ensemble all-star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.