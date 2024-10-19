web analytics
Sinwar’s death will not halt ‘Axis of Resistance’: Iran’s Khamenei

By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will not halt the “Axis of Resistance” and that Hamas would live on.

“His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures,” Khamenei said in a statement. “Hamas is alive and will remain alive.”

Sinwar, the architect of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced on Thursday.

“He was a shining face of resistance and struggle. With a steely resolve, he stood against the oppressive and aggressive enemy. With wisdom and courage, he dealt them the irreparable blow of October 7 that has been recorded in the history of this region. Then, with honor and pride, he ascended to the heavens of the martyrs,” said Khamenei.

The “Axis of Resistance”, built up with years of Iranian support, includes Hamas, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Shi’ite groups in Iraq and Syria. The groups describe themselves as the resistance to Israel and U.S. influence in the Middle East.

“As always, we will remain by the side of the sincere fighters and combatants, by God’s grace and help,” Khamenei said.

