Sirajul Haq attack case registered at CTD

ZHOB: A case regarding the suicide attack on the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq, has been registered at the CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) police station in Zhob district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources within Bomb Disposal squad revealed that two kilograms of explosives was used in the suicide attack, but the ball bearings remained intact, resulting in minimal damage.

Sources have also mentioned that a hand grenade was recovered from the scene, and the body of the deceased attacker has been shifted to the DHQ hospital.

In response to the incident, the All Parties’ Action Committee has announced a complete shutdown strike for tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq barely escaped the suicide attack in which six party workers were injured.

In a tweet, the party said that Sirajul Haq was safe and that the attacker had been killed. “Sirajul Haq was present in the area to address a gathering,” the party said.

Meanwhile, JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said a few vehicles had also been damaged in the attack.

He said that the party chief had reached Quetta earlier today to address a rally in Zhob, adding that a large number of people had gathered to welcome Haq as he entered Zhob.