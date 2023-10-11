Sitaare Zameen Par: Is Aamir Khan’s new film a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’?

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has announced his next title ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’; but is it a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster? Read on to know.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Aamir Khan confirmed that he is working on his new film, titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

He said, “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won’t be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitaare Zameen Par.”

Further, speaking about the theme of the movie, Khan confirmed that it is similar to his drama flick ‘Taare Zameen Par’, about a dyslexic child Ishaan Awasthi, essayed by Darsheel Safary. “You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitaare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme,” he told the publication.

Khan described, “Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same that’s why we kept this name very thoughtfully.”

“We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme but – this time – the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps that character in Taare Zameen Par, in Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It’s the opposite,” Khan detailed.

As for ‘Taare Zameen Par’, it is one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood. The title featured then-child actor Darsheel Safary in the lead character of Ishaan Awasthi – a dyslexic child – while, Khan essayed Raj Shankar Nikumbh – the art teacher who helped Awasthi with his disorder.

‘Taare Zameen Par’ was India’s entry for the Oscars in 2009, however, failed to make it to the shortlist round. Nonetheless, it managed to bag several prestigious awards in the country.

