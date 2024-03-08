Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to revolve around THIS disease

Bollywood A-listers Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary raised awareness of dyslexia in the iconic film ‘Taare Zameen Par‘ and its follow-up film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par‘, will reportedly focus on problems caused by Down syndrome.

Mayo Clinic described Down syndrome as “a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.” This extra genetic material causes physical and intellectual disabilities.

Aamir Khan played arts teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh helping student Ishan Awasthi beat dyslexia and uncover his potential in ‘Taare Zameen Par‘.

Indian news agency Hindustan Times quoted a source saying that Aamir Khan will follow the same direction in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par‘ and highlight another illness that is stigmatized in society.

“Just like ‘TZP‘, Aamir Khan wanted to bring focus on another condition that gets stigmatised in our society through ‘Sitaare Zameen Par‘,” the source was quoted saying in the report. “That’s when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through.

“He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals.”

Aamir Khan had said that the second ‘Zameen Par‘ film will have comedy and sadness themes as well.

“With ‘Sitaare Zameen Par‘, we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. ‘TZP‘ was an emotional film. (But) This film (SZP) will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you. The theme is the same. That’s why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme,” he said.

The veteran actor said his character will be helping a group of children instead of a child.