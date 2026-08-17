At least six people died and several were injured in an incident ​police suspect was triggered by a ‌falling electricity pole that alarmed a crowd of worshippers at a temple in India’s ​eastern state of Bihar, officials said ​on Monday.

Authorities were checking the cause of ⁠the incident among devotees observing a ​Hindu holy month at the Ashok ​Dham temple in the district of Lakhisarai.

“It is being said that an electric pole fell there ​and people were electrocuted, which led ​to a stampede-like situation,” Shivam Kumar, a senior police ‌officer, ⁠told news agency ANI. “We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything.”

At least five people were injured ​in the ​incident, a ⁠senior official told Reuters.Television showed images of relatives thronging hospitals ​as rescuers brought in people ​on ⁠stretchers.

India’s history of crowd accidents includes 30 deaths at the giant Maha Kumbh festival last year, ⁠when ​tens of millions gathered ​to bathe in sacred waters.