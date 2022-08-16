Six Indian policemen killed in Occupied Kashmir

A bus carrying personnel from India’s high-altitude border police rolled off a mountainous road and fell into a gorge in India-Occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least six officers, police said.

Kashmir police said on Twitter the injured were being flown to an army hospital in the Occupied Himalayan region’s main city of Srinagar, some 90 km (55 miles) from the accident site in Anantnag district.

A police officer told Reuters that 35 people survived the crash but some were badly injured.

The bus was carrying members of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, a federal force specialising in high-altitude operations, mainly on the Indo-China border.

In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

Pictures from the site showed mangled remains of the bus by a fast-flowing river.

Comments