Six killed as boat capsizes in Jhelum River

At least six people, including four children and two women, have died after a boat capsized in the Jhelum River on the outskirts of Pind Dadan Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, six persons, belonging to same family have died after a boat capsized in Jhelum River.

According to initial reports, there were more than 30 people on the boat and it was also loaded with a carry-van, motorcycles and other goods.

Soon after the incident, police and rescue officials reached the site and started search operation.

