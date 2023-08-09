Six killed over land dispute in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: At least six people were killed in an armed clash between two groups over land dispute in Mirzapur, Shikarpur, ARY News reported.

According to details, an armed clash broke out between two groups of Junejo and Kalhora communities in Mirzapur, a katcha area in the Shikarpur district of Sindh.

As a result of the fire, six people lost their lives on the spot, while two were injured. Getting the information of the incident, police rushed to the crime scene but due to fierce firing, the cops were unable to reach the area, while the area has been surrounded by the cops.

Police added that the bodies of the dead were still lying at the crime scene as both groups continued fire with modern weapons, till the latest reports.

SSP Amjad Sheikh said the majority of victims in the shooting were ‘criminals’ whose record is being checked.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of violence over personal enmity have occurred previously in the province and in one such case, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge was killed along with three family members after unidentified men opened fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.