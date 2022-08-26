Six more lose lives to devastating floods in Balochistan

Quetta: Six more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to details, PDMA told on Tuesday that five more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 240. A total of 116 men, 55 women, and 69 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, over 102 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,500 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

A total of 27,747 homes were damaged and 7,527 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

A total of 21 bridges and 780 km of roads have been damaged in the recent floods. Over 1000 people were rescued in the last 24 hours, rescue officials reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

