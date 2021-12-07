Six of 12 prisoners who fled Lahore court lock-up arrested

LAHORE: Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested six of the 12 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) who escaped from the Model Town district courts lock-up.

The arrests were made during raids conducted in different areas, a police official said.

The UTPs arrested by the police include Ahmed Ali, Haider Ali, Faisal, Pervez, Javed and Ahsan.

As many as 12 UTPs who face serious charges, including drug supply, robbery and theft managed to escape from the district courts lock-up after rioting on Monday afternoon.

Footage showed the prisoners throwing furniture and other objects on policemen and trying to escape from the judicial lock-up.

Earlier in 2017, under-trial prisoners named Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firoon and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Muna had escaped from the judicial complex of Central Prison Karachi.

Startling revelations about the incident indicated that the prisoners had escaped by breaking prison grill and changed their appearance in the judge’s bathroom. However, the jail staff came to know about their escape when they were supposed to be presented before the court inside the jail.

