Six of seven babies born to Abbottabad woman die

ABBOTTABAD: Six of the seven babies born to a woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Abbottabad have died, a health official said on Tuesday, ten days after their birth at a private hospital.

A spokesperson for the Ayub Medical Complex relayed that the infants were underweight, due to which they could not survive. The condition of the sole surviving baby is also critical, he added.

On Oct 16, the woman had given birth to septuplets, including four boys and three girls. Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra shared photos of the newborns on his official Twitter handle.

34-year-old Rukhsana and her husband Yar Mohammad already had 2 daughters before the birth of the septuplets.

According to doctors at the Jinnah International Hospital, the babies were born in 32 weeks instead of 36 weeks.

Back in June this year, a woman had given birth to quadruplets at Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The 30-year-old woman hailing from Talagang tehsil of Chakwal district gave birth to the four babies (three females and one male).

