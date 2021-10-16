Woman gives birth to seven babies in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A woman gave birth to seven babies at Abbottabad’s private hospital here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A spokesman of the hospital said the woman hailing from the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province gave birth to seven babies (four boys and three girls).

He said the condition of all the babies and their mother is stable.

Back in June this year, a woman had given birth to quadruplets at Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The 30-year-old hailing from Talagang tehsil of Chakwal district gave birth to the four babies (three females and one male).

Sources at the hospital relayed that the babies were born by a Caesarean section. Her C-section remained successful and the mother and babies are doing well, they added

