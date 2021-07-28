At least six people dead, 40 injured as passenger bus flips in Layyah

LAYYAH: At least six people were dead when a passenger bus overturned near Layyah, Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per rescue sources, the accident occurred near village Juman Shah in the outskirts of Layyah where a passenger bus overturned while saving a qingi rickshaw, killing six persons on the spot. 40 other passengers were also wounded in the accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Hospital Layyah.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.