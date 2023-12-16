Six robbers loot gold worth Rs180 mln in Punjab

RAHIM YAR KHAN: As many as six individuals snatched a bag containing gold worth Rs 180 million from gold traders at School Bazar bridge near the city police station area of Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, six armed men opened fire and critically injured two businessmen for resisting the robbery bid near the city police station area.

As per the gold trader, the robbers took the bag containing gold worth Rs 180 million and opened fire over resistance.

Meanwhile, the rescue team shifted the injured gold traders to the hospital for medical assistance.

However, the police officials have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation for the robbers.

Last month, a robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located in the Napier Road area of the metropolis.

According to the details, the accused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 tolas from a flat in Karachi, the robbers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

Meanwhile, the police after receiving the information reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.