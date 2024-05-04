Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The Security Forces on Saturday gunned down six terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing in a statement stated that the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the North Waziristan area.

“The security forces personnel gunned down six terrorists after an intense exchange of fire, while the hideouts of terrorists were also destroyed during the operation,” the ISPR said.

The deceased terrorists were involved in the targeted killing of several citizens of the surrounding area of North Waziristan.

Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Last week, four terrorists were gunned down in an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, the security forces killed four terrorists, including Qari Wajid aka Qari Biryal, and Raziq. Meanwhile, the troops also destroyed the hideouts of the terrorists.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, the ISPR said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

The operation came amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.