Six terrorists gunned down in Zhob IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists have been gunned down in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Sambaza area of Zhob Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to the Army’s media wing, during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and the terrorists which resulted in the killing of six terrorists.

The terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

On October 20, security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat district.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO in general area Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat district on the night of October 19 and 20.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists. Four terrorists were killed while one terrorist got injured and was apprehended by the security forces.

The terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.