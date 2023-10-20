Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) LAkki Marwat district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO in general area Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat district on the night of October 19 and 20.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists. Four terrorists were killed while one terrorist got injured and was apprehended by the security forces.

The terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier in the month, six terrorists including a high-value target named Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah were killed by security forces in an operation at general area of Gharyoum in North Waziristan district.

The ringleader was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

However, three military personnel including Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Hameed also embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists.

In another operation at general area of Asman Manza in South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali also embraced shahadat in the line of duty. Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.