Two soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in separate gun battles

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in separate gun battles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North and South Waziristan districts on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two separate gun battles took place between Pakistan Army soldiers and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts.

In South Waziristan’s general area of Asman Munza, troops “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location” as a result of which one terrorist was killed, while one sustained injury.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Sajid Azam (resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

In another intense fire exchange in general area of North Waziristan’s Miran Shah, one terrorist was killed, whereas Sepoy Waris Khan (resident of District Karak) embraced martyrdom.

Read More: BLA commander, associate gunned down in Turbat IBO

The ISPR further that sanitisation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.