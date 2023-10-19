Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan gun fight

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists including a high-value target named Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah have been killed by security forces in an operation at general area of Gharyoum in North Waziristan district, ARY News reported quoting ISPR

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the ringleader was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

However, three military personnel including Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Hameed also embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists.

In another operation at general area of Asman Manza in South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali also embraced shahadat in the line of duty. Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

In a statement, the ISPR said that security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in separate gun battles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North and South Waziristan districts.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two separate gun battles took place between Pakistan Army soldiers and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts.