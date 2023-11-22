SJC issues show-cause notice to Justice Mazahir Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has issued a show-cause notice to Justice Mazahar Naqvi with details of complaints against him, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the Supreme Judicial Council issued the show-cause notice by a 4-1 majority ruling and summoned a response from Justice Mazahir Naqvi within 14 days.

On November 20, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi challenged Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) inquiry launched against him over alleged misconduct and assets beyond means.

The top court judge challenged the SJC inquiry in the Supreme Court. “The campaign against me is an attack on the judiciary,” Justice Mazahar Naqvi said.

He said SJC sent notice of further proceedings without fixing the objections and SJC’s October 27 press release is a “violation” of fundamental rights.

He pleaded with the apex court to issue an order against the SJC inquiry launched against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the complaint was filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The complaint was filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene a SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.