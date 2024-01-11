SJC to continue action against Justice Mazahir Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Thursday decided to continue action against Justice Mazahir Naqvi who resigned from his post today, ARY News reported.

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi who has been facing the Supreme Judicial Council’s proceeding resigned from his post as Supreme Court’s (SC) judge.

As per details, the former Supreme Court judge will have the right to defend himself and he can either appear before the SJC himself or through his counsel despite his resignation.

SJC Chairman Justice Qazi Faez Isa said “This is a matter of Supreme Court and Judges reputation.” At this, the SJC meeting was adjourned till tomorrow 11:30 am.

Naqvi, who is facing ‘misconduct’ allegations in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Wednesday forwarded his resignation to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi and he accepted his resignation.

It was an honour to work as Lahore High Court and Supreme Court judge, Naqvi said and added he could not continue discharging his duties.

“I, therefore. effective today resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the letter added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected a plea to stay the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) proceedings against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

The complaint against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was filed in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, the then-CJP Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.