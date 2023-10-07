Skardu Airport to be upgraded to international standards

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to upgrade Skardu Airport to international standards in a bid to promote tourism, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, CAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza said that the Pakistan CAA has planned an open sky policy for Skardu Airport to promote tourism.

In this regard, Khaqan Murtaza said that the authority has started preparations to upgrade Skardu Airport to international standards. “We want to make northern regions a center of tourism even in winter,” he added.

He pointed out that Saudi aviation officials – who visited Pakistan recently – expressed pleasant surprise after seeing the ‘beauty of the northern region’.

Khaqan Murtaza further said that the Saudi authorities have shown interest in launching direct flights to Skardu.

Meanwhile, the official said that refueling facility of planes has been provided at the airport, adding that steps were being taken to increase oil storage for aircraft in the northern regions.

Skardu, nestled in the Karakoram mountain range, offers a breathtaking experience to adventurers, nature enthusiasts, and history buffs alike.

Skardu got the status of an international airport after landing of the first international flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in August 2023.

The first international flight of PIA – flight 234 – from Dubai landed in Skardu. The passengers on board were welcomed with the iconic traditional caps of Gilgit-Baltistan and thoughtful gifts.

The airport authorities paid a vibrant tribute to the historic moment by presenting a water cannon salute to the aircraft upon its arrival.