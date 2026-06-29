Rapper Skepta called on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to “protect your kids” after a video of their daughter North West at Paris Fashion Week sparked debate online.

The video clip featured North greeting an adult man during the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday. In the video, North appeared to offer a handshake before the man hugged her and posed for a photo.

Reacting to X, Skepta said the teenager’s body language suggested she wanted a handshake instead of a hug. He further mentioned, “A blind man could see she wanted a handshake”.

“My fans know I try to stay out of people’s business, but damn the way grown men, strangers, try to use North makes me sick.”

When one user asked if hugging had become a social offence, Skepta replied that North’s actions made her intentions clear. The video got many social media users weighing in on their two cents, mostly agreeing with Skepta.

One Reddit user wrote, “Shame on these grown men for crossing very obvious boundaries, that’s a 13-year-old, no matter how famous her parents may be”.