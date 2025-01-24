Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ banned for release

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar’s latest film, the war drama ‘Sky Force’, has been banned from releasing in several territories of the Middle East.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Maddock Films’ recently-released war flick ‘Sky Force’, about India’s first airstrike, which arrived in theatres earlier today, to coincide with the Indian Republic Day, has been banned from screening in multiple Asian countries, including the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, reported Indian media.

While the reason for the ban is not known as yet, industry sources suggest that it is because of the film’s subject, which revolves around the tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Sky Force deals with tensions between India and Pakistan. Some of such films in the past have faced bans in the Middle East and that could be the probable reason,” said an insider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

However, another source clarified that the title ‘is not jingoistic and doesn’t indulge in Pakistan bashing as some other films of Bollywood have done in recent times’. “Hence, this ban in the Middle Eastern belt comes as a huge surprise,” the person noted.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ makers threatened with legal action

Notably, debutante filmmakers Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur co-directorial war drama, ‘Sky Force’ co-stars Kumar with Veer Pahariya in his Bollywood debut. Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar feature in pivotal roles.