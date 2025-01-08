Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ makers threatened with legal action

Indian lyricist Manoj Muntashir has warned the makers of Akshay Kumar-led ‘Sky Force’ to take legal action, for not giving him writing credits for the song ‘Maaye’.

‘Sky Force’ makers unveiled the teaser of the very first song from the war drama, titled ‘Maaye’, on Tuesday, before releasing the complete track this morning.

However, in the teaser clip, the credits read, “By Tanishk Bagchi and B Praak” – the composer and singer of ‘Maaye’ – completely ignoring Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist of the patriotic track, despite tagging him in the post’s caption along with all those involved with the song and the film.

With an angry reaction to this snub, Muntashir turned to his X handle, threatening to take legal action against makers, Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, and Saregama Global, for not giving him due credit.

“Please note @jiostudios,@MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal. This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it,” he wrote in response. “Removing the writer’s name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers.” “If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land,” he warned.

The war thriller ‘Sky Force’, starring Akshay Kumar with debutante Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, is co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

The title is scheduled for theatrical release on January 24, ahead of Indian Republic Day.