'Sleepless' Haaland slams former club for terminating contracts

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland on Thursday slammed one of his former clubs for terminating the contracts of three players during the series.

Haaland has represented five different clubs already just at the age of 25. Having joined Bryne FK, academy in 2005, Haaland went on to play at the club until 2017, when he joined Molde. He then took the path of joining RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and then City.

However, recent move by Bryne upset the Norway striker, who announced to terminate the contracts of Axel Kryger, Jens Husebo, and Robert Undheim.

They are currently standing at 14th spot in the 16-team Norwegian Eliteserien.

Read More: Turkish clubs explore the possibility of signing Real Madrid’s Alaba

“We thank them for their commitment to the red and white team and wish them continued success.” No reason for the decision was given.

Haaland seemingly saw the news, and didn’t think twice about taking to social media to give his views.

He wrote: “Speak out, Bryne FK. What the hell is going on?”

One of his follower told Haaland to sleep as he is on national duty with Norway. The Manchester City forward responded: “Yes, I should, but there is chaos at my home club, and it makes me angry, so now I can’t sleep.”

Norwegian outlet NRK said they have been in contact with Undheim, who opted not to comment, but did write: ‘But never doubt that I love Bryne FK’.

Haaland played 16 times for Byrne. He has scored three goals in three Premier League appearances so far this season, despite City losing two of those games.