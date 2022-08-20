Small plane crashes on street, video goes viral

A video of a small plane crashing onto a street is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video was filmed by Amanda Skuban and Raiah Collins. It showed the plane descending and crashing on the corner of a street in Orlando city in Florida state in the United States.

The pilot reportedly suffered minor injuries. The Florida Highway Police said the plane crashed because of mechanical failure. They stated the Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Riah Collins said they were fortunate and were glad that the pilot is alive.

Ben Stillman, who lives close to the crash site, said the locals first assumed it was a car accident but it was not it.

“We heard a big crash, kinda like a car crash, and we assumed it was a car crash,” he said as quoted by a foreign news agency. “Our house is right over there and we peeped over the fence and we just see this plane sitting in the driveway.”

Nick Mladenovic and Joshua Geller, who also reside in the area, said it sounded like a dump truck had crashed into something.

The debris was removed and the lanes of University Boulevard reopened for traffic.

