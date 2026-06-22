The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) in Kuwait has extended the deadline for submitting bids for a project involving the supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of smart water meters for the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

The deadline was moved from June 21 to June 23.

The first phase of the project will replace traditional mechanical water meters with approximately 300,000 smart water meters in residential areas. After the bids are opened, the ministry will review the submissions and is expected to issue a technical recommendation within 30 days before awarding the contract.

The project forms part of Kuwait’s broader digital transformation efforts. The smart meters will automatically record and transmit water consumption data, reducing the need for manual meter readings.

They are also intended to help reduce water waste and provide early detection of leaks.

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A specialized committee within the ministry in Kuwait developed the project’s technical requirements. These specifications include operation in high-temperature environments and the use of advanced technologies suitable for local conditions.

The article also mentions ongoing work to expand fiber-optic connectivity between major electrical substations, with related infrastructure projects taking place in several residential areas.