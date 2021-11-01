Post-mortem report confirms SMG fire hit martyred cop in protest: police

ISLAMABAD: Illegal submachine guns (SMGs) were used by protesters marching towards Islamabad which led to the deaths and injuries of cops who confronted them near Sadhoke and Kasur, ARY NEWS reported quoting district police officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishwar.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Imran Kishwar said that a straight fire was opened on police near Sadhoke while in another encounter with protesters in Kasur two cops were martyred while 88 others sustained bullet wounds.

“The police only tried to disperse the protesters peacefully,” he said adding ASI Akber was hit by an SMG fire as he tried to push back the protesters.

“The post-mortem report has also proved that he was hit by an SMG fire,” the DPO Kasur said adding that the weapon was non-prohibited and no license is being issued for keeping it.

He further clarified that the police were only wearing anti-riot gear and did not carry any weapons to counter the protesters. “The police never fired towards the protesters marching towards Islamabad,” Imran Kishwar said.

