“Pooja pressured Mahesh Bhatt not to cast me in his films”

Former actor Smilie Suri, who made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi and Kunal Khemu, in ‘Kalyug’, blamed her cousin, Pooja Bhatt, for causing a dent in her career, as the latter pressured her father, Mahesh Bhatt, not to sign her in any of his films.

In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Smilie Suri, who made her debut with action thriller ‘Kalyug’, and featured in a couple of extended cameos before she completely fizzled out from movies, made some bombshell claims against her cousin, actor-director Pooja Bhatt, blaming her for derailing her career, after she also replaced her from her debut film ‘Holiday’, directed by the latter.

“Pooja dropped me from her first film Holiday,” Suri began to share. “That was her call. I actually made that project. I worked with choreographer Sandeep Soparkar. We did rehearsals.”

“Dropping me was her decision, but I will say that I learned a lot while working on that film for six months. She knows her reasons. A lot happened, and it was a traumatic time, so I don’t want to talk about it,” she continued. “I was going through a lot of shame and depression as she used to write a lot about me in Mid-Day.”

“I am happy that I got dropped from the film because I got to do Kalyug, which was a hit. When I came back from the sets of Holiday, I locked myself in a room. At that time, Bhatt sahab [Mahesh Bhatt] told me that I would be doing Kalyug,” Suri maintained.

“I feel after Kalyug, Bhatt sahab couldn’t offer me any films because he had to listen to his daughter, and I don’t blame him,” she claimed.

Pertinent to note here that Smilie is the sister of director Mohit Suri, who directed her debut film ‘Kalyug’ as well, while A-list actors Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt are also her cousins.

