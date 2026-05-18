Former England captain Mike Smith, known by his ​initials “MJK”, has died at ‌the age of 92, Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on ​Monday.

The right-hand batsman made ​his debut for England in ⁠1958 and played 50 ​tests, captaining the side in ​25 of them.

“Warwickshire County Cricket Club are saddened to learn of ​the passing of Bears’ ​legend MJK Smith at the age ‌of ⁠92,” the club said in a statement on social media.

The legendary cricketer scored 39,832 first-class ​runs in ​637 ⁠matches, the 18th-highest total of all time.

Smith, ​who also won an ​England ⁠rugby union cap in 1964, was an ICC match ⁠referee ​from 1991 to ​1996.