Former England captain Smith dies at 92
- By Reuters -
- May 18, 2026
AAResize
Former England captain Mike Smith, known by his initials “MJK”, has died at the age of 92, Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Monday.
The right-hand batsman made his debut for England in 1958 and played 50 tests, captaining the side in 25 of them.
“Warwickshire County Cricket Club are saddened to learn of the passing of Bears’ legend MJK Smith at the age of 92,” the club said in a statement on social media.
The legendary cricketer scored 39,832 first-class runs in 637 matches, the 18th-highest total of all time.
Smith, who also won an England rugby union cap in 1964, was an ICC match referee from 1991 to 1996.