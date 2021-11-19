Smog: Committee submits its recommendations in LHC

LAHORE: A committee formed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) has submitted its recommendations to address the smog issue, ARY News reported on Friday.

Judicial Water and Environment Commission has submitted its report to the Lahore High Court. The report has recommended numerous steps to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles in Lahore to address the increasing threat of smog.

Temporarily and unnecessary parking areas should be removed from the city, while fines should be slapped over the people running this business.

Anti-encroachment operations should be carried out on the basis, the report read and adds the violators of the traffic laws should be dealt with in accordance with the law without any discrimination.

The report has recommended increasing fine money and the driver licence should be declared mandatory for the driving.

It is to be noted that in the last hearing of the case, the court had formed a committee of Commissioner Lahore and DG provincial disaster management authority and had directed it to submit its recommendations for addressing the smog issue within two days.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the private sector entities to keep 50 percent of their employees in attendance owing to the smog situation in the city.

A bench of the high court comprises Justice Shahid Karim had issued the ruling while hearing a plea to address the smog issue in the city.

“The Punjab government should notify this court order forthwith,” the bench had said.