Smog control crackdown continues in Lahore

In response to the increasing smog threat, a crackdown is underway on the directions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Amara Athar, the crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles is underway and they have collected over Rs55 million in the ongoing year of 2024.

Traffic authorities penalized 26,128 smoke-emitting vehicles with fines totaling over 50 million rupees. Additionally, 11,000 vehicles transporting sand, dirt, and other pollutants without proper coverings were fined Rs5.4 million.

Six joint teams, including Traffic Police, Environmental Protection, and Mines Department officials, have been formed to enforce regulations in Punjab to address smog issue.

The teams will ensure safety measures at extraction sites and address violations involving uncovered and dry loads. Amara Athar emphasized that only vehicles with protective coverings and water sprinkling will be permitted on roads, while all DSPs will conduct special operations at entry and exit points throughout the city.

Lahore remains world’s top polluted city today as per AQI.

The AQI index report in its health recommendation, advised citizens of Lahore to avoid outdoor exercise, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season’s end, experts added.