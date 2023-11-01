Smog declared a ‘calamity’ in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared smog a ‘calamity’ in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, all the deputy commissioner has been given the charge of relief commissioner amid intense smog in the province.

The letter issued by PDMA stated that every possible step will be taken to curb smog in Punjab. The provincial administration has also banned setting fire to the remainings of crops across the province.

Yesterday, the caretaker Punjab government made an important decision regarding schools, colleges and public transport under smog emergency measures.

Smog emergency: Punjab makes key decision for schools, transport

The caretaker Punjab government decided not to close schools, colleges and public transport during smog emergency. Key decisions were taken in a high-level session chaired by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi today.

Environmental experts briefed CM Naqvi that the closure of schools and public transport would not make any difference. However, the participants agreed on an awareness drive among the general public and educational institutions to curb smog’s adverse effects.

The authorities decided to make face masks mandatory for students of all government and private schools for a month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court has taken a strong stance on factories emitting black smoke, declaring that such facilities should not be sealed on an immediate basis.