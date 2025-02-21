Smog: Five service stations sealed for wasting water in Lahore

LAHORE: Five service stations were sealed for wasting water in Lahore in compliance with the orders of LHC for combating smog, ARY News reported on Friday.

This was revealed by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor during hearing on pleas related to smog and environmental pollution.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor Mian Irfan Akram in its report submitted to the LHC stated that there are 612 service stations in the nine towns of Lahore.

According to report, 556 service stations were found working with watery recycling plant, while the plants of 18 service stations were not working.

The report further said that 38 service stations were found operating without watery recycling plants.

The WASA legal advisor informed the court that several cases were registered against the service station owners for violating the law.

During last hearing on February 7, the Lahore High Court (LHC) slapped fine for wasting water during car wash inside homes.

The orders were passed by LHC Justice Shahid Karim while hearing petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

During the proceedings, the court ordered a fine of Rs10,000 for individuals found wasting water by washing vehicles at home.

Additionally, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) was directed to submit a comprehensive report on traffic-related pollution.

The LHC also instructed authorities to ensure public awareness regarding the upcoming cricket event, emphasizing the need for proper traffic management and environmental precautions.