web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 28, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Smog: LHC directs to expedite health allowance process for traffic wardens

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed to expedite process of health allowance provision to the traffic wardens while hearing petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Karim presided over the hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others.

Appreciating the effective traffic management by the wardens, the LHC judge ordered the expeditious processing of health allowance provision for traffic wardens and directed authorities to establish their service structure without delay.

Additionally, the court instructed authorities to establish parking stands under a public-private partnership model.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) presented a report stating that 350,000 trees have been planted in Lahore. The court was further informed that another 350,000 trees will be planted as part of ongoing environmental initiatives.

The court also sought a report from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on its efforts to shift Lahore’s open sewage drains underground.

Read more: Smog: Five service stations sealed for wasting water in Lahore

On last hearing, LHC was informed that five service stations were sealed for wasting water in Lahore.

This was revealed by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor during hearing on pleas related to smog and environmental pollution.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor Mian Irfan Akram in its report submitted to the LHC stated that there are 612 service stations in the nine towns of Lahore.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.