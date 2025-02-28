Smog: LHC directs to expedite health allowance process for traffic wardens

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed to expedite process of health allowance provision to the traffic wardens while hearing petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Karim presided over the hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others.

Appreciating the effective traffic management by the wardens, the LHC judge ordered the expeditious processing of health allowance provision for traffic wardens and directed authorities to establish their service structure without delay.

Additionally, the court instructed authorities to establish parking stands under a public-private partnership model.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) presented a report stating that 350,000 trees have been planted in Lahore. The court was further informed that another 350,000 trees will be planted as part of ongoing environmental initiatives.

The court also sought a report from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on its efforts to shift Lahore’s open sewage drains underground.

Read more: Smog: Five service stations sealed for wasting water in Lahore

On last hearing, LHC was informed that five service stations were sealed for wasting water in Lahore.

This was revealed by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor during hearing on pleas related to smog and environmental pollution.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) legal advisor Mian Irfan Akram in its report submitted to the LHC stated that there are 612 service stations in the nine towns of Lahore.