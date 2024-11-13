Is Punjab govt going to close wedding halls amid smog?

LAHORE: The Punjab government has informed the Lahore High Court about a proposal to close wedding halls in November and December 2025 as part of measures to control smog, ARY News reported.

During a hearing on petitions regarding smog management, Justice Shahid Karim emphasized the importance of long-term policies to address the ongoing issue of air pollution.

The Advocate General of Punjab, Khalid Ishaq mentioned that while it may not be feasible to close wedding halls immediately, plans are in place to shut them during the upcoming November-December period.

Justice Karim pointed stated that while the government has made commendable efforts, however, a more sustainable approach is needed. Such as relocating industries on the outskirts of Lahore and reducing transportation emissions, which are responsible for 70-80 per cent (pc) of Lahore’s pollution.

Justice Karim pointed out that smog is expected to remain until January and to effectively address it, a policy needs to be devised. He also highlighted the role of private and public sector vehicles, including the government’s speedo buses, which contribute to the pollution.

Justice Karim stressed the importance of long-term measures, including stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and the introduction of school buses by private schools to reduce pollution.

The court has asked for a report on the steps being taken to provide buses for private educational institutions.

The smog crisis in Lahore has worsened, with over 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections reported in just 24 hours

The city’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering from dry cough, breathing difficulties, pneumonia, and chest infections.

The majority of cases were reported at major government hospitals, including Mayo Hospital (4,000+ patients), Jinnah Hospital (3,500 patients), Gangaram Hospital (3,000 patients), and Children’s Hospital (2,000+ patients).

Medical experts warn that children and patients with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma and heart disease, are particularly vulnerable to the smog’s effects. “Special children are severely affected,” said Professor Ashraf Zia.

The smog has led to an increase in various viral diseases, including pneumonia, chest infections, and skin diseases. “Over 10 viral diseases are currently prevalent in Lahore,” he said.