Smog: LHC fixes restaurant timings

By Abid Khan
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday fixed timings of restaurants to curb worsening air quality in the province due to the smog threat, ARY News reported.

Justice Shahid Karim heard petitions concerning smog and environmental pollution.

Justice Shahid Karim ordered that all restaurants across the city must strictly close by 12 a.m., warning that violations of the time restriction would result in legal action.

The court noted that climate change is a critical issue that cannot be compromised.

Regarding ongoing infrastructure projects, the court noted that the Yellow Line project is already under the supervision of an independent consultant.

It also reaffirmed that Lahore Canal has been declared a heritage site, referencing relevant Supreme Court decisions, and stated that no trees along the canal may be cut without prior court approval.

Read more: LHC directs action against water wastage in households amid smog concerns

The hearing was adjourned until July 28.

On February 28 hearing, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed to expedite process of health allowance provision to traffic wardens.

Appreciating the effective traffic management by the wardens, the LHC judge ordered the expeditious processing of health allowance provision for traffic wardens and directed authorities to establish their service structure without delay.

