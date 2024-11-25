LHC directs schools to provide pick and drop services to students

The directions were given by LHC Justice Shahid Karim in a three-page written order he issued on Monday on petitions related to smog prevention.

The court ordered that children must commute to schools using transport provided by the school administration.

Schools failing to comply with these orders will face sealing, the LHC bench warned. It also remarked that no school should issue written disclaimers absolving themselves of responsibility for students’ transportation.

The written order further stated that the Punjab government informed the court about steps being taken to address the smog issue and a number of people have been arrested for stubble burning.

Read more: Outdoor activities resume in Punjab as smog level decrease

The department was also told to maintain a comprehensive database of public and private buses.

Earlier, the Punjab government has further relaxed smog restrictions and allowed construction work in four districts, including Lahore.

The construction work was halted in the province after smog peaked about 10 days ago, causing difficulties for the people.

Last week, the Punjab government announced opening of parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums, resuming all outdoor activities amid a drop in smog levels across the province.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notification in this regard to resume all of the outdoor activities and operation of shops, markets and shopping plazas.