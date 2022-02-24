Smog: LHC seeks details of under construction plazas

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has ordered to fine encroachers in the province while hearing a case related to the increasing threat of smog.

Hearing the plea of a citizen named Farooq, Justice Shahid Karim ordered hefty fines over the persons involved in encroachment in the province.

The LHC also ordered action against the shopkeepers for giving the footpaths of their shops on rent that ultimately causes encroachments. The bench has also sought details of under construction plazas in Lahore.

Earlier, the report of the Judicial Environmental Commission was submitted with the LHC. 476 industries and kilns were inspected in a bid to control over smog problem in the province, the report stated.

Read more: Smog situation seems under control for now: Punjab Relief Commissioner

122 units were found operating without protective measures and 170 were sealed over discharging too much smoke.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Climate Change has established a smog control room in Lahore to ensure regular monitoring of smog that causes health hazards to people in different areas of the province.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said the process to combat smog had begun.

Comments