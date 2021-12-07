Smog: LHC seeks report regarding revival on parks

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has sought a report from the DG PHA regarding the revival of public parks in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The ordered were passed by the high court while hearing case related to the increasing threat of smog in Punjab, especially in Lahore.

The government lawyer apprised the court that Lahore traffic police is doing their best to remove encroachment and end wrong parking. As many as 525 factories omitting pollution have been sealed, the representative of the Environmental Commission said before the bench.

LHC bench while expressing satisfaction over the sealing of factory, involved in making petrol by burning tyres, ordered to take steps to increase the number of greenery on the buildings.

Strict actions should be taken against the traffic rules violations in Lahore and details should be shared about the elements issuing threats to the traffic wardens, the LHC directed.

The court observed that the environmnetal air quality index is recorded at 166 from 400 due to concrete steps against the smog.

In the last hearing of the case, the LHC had hinted at a week-long lockdown in Lahore.

The court had asked the masses to be prepared as it may be necessary to lock down Lahore for a week to improve air quality.

The LHC had directed the concerned departments to meet and consider the proposal of an environmental emergency. The services of foreign experts could also be sought for the prevention of smog.

