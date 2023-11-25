Markets, shops to remain closed today

LAHORE: The Punjab government has ordered closure of markets and shops in six divisions of Punjab province, witnessing dangerously high smog levels, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification, the markets and shops in six divisions of Punjab will remain closed on Sunday (today) as part of provincial government’s efforts to address the increasing levels of smog.

The closure will be enforced in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Hafizabad divisions of the province.

The notification further stated that restaurants and other eateries will be allowed to open after 04:00pm.

Meanwhile, pharmacies, bakeries, grocery stores, petrol pumps and utility stores will be exempted from the restrictions, it added.

The Punjab government, in its notification, also urged the citizens to masks while going out of the house.

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city with a population of 11 million, continues to be either on top or among the top three most polluted cities due to large-scale smog.

Read more: Traders, restaurant owners reject smog lockdown

Earlier on November 24, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab notified the imposition of smart lockdown in 10 districts of the province amid increasing level of smog.

The smart lockdown will remain enforced in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, and Sargodha divisions. The educational institutions are also closed in the aforesaid districts.

Meanwhile, markets, shops, cinemas, and restaurants will remain closed till 3 pm, according to the notification.