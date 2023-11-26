Smog: Six hotels sealed in Sialkot over violating lockdown

SIALKOT: Eight business centres including six hotels were sealed in Silakot, Punjab, over violating smart lockdown amid smog, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the district administration, so far 52 people have been arrested over violating the lockdown, while a fine of Rs508,000 has been imposed for the violations.

The government has been taking steps to control the increasing threat of smog, while it has also planned artificial rain in the provincial capital in the upcoming week, the sources said.

It is to be noted that the Punjab government has ordered the closure of markets and shops in six divisions of Punjab province, witnessing dangerously high smog levels.

According to a notification, the markets and shops in six divisions of Punjab remained closed on Sunday (today) till 4:00 pm as part of provincial government’s efforts to address the increasing levels of smog.

The closure was enforced in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Hafizabad divisions of the province.