Lahore traffic police launch awareness drive to combat smog

Lahore traffic police has launched a public outreach campaign aimed at reducing the smog threat in the provincial capital of Punjab.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) in a message has encouraged citizens to report vehicles emitting excessive smoke by sending videos and pictures via WhatsApp.

A dedicated WhatsApp number, 0304-2222089, has been introduced by the Lahore traffic police for this purpose.

The CTO also announced that those contributing to the smog reduction efforts will be awarded certificates of appreciation.

In June, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered police to impound smoke-emitting vehicles running across Lahore to control smog threat.

Read more: Smog: LHC orders police to impound smoke-emitting vehicles

The ruling was announced by LHC bench of Justice Shahid Karim hearing pleas seeking the court’s intervention to curb smog.

The LHC ordered traffic police to launch a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles to address environmental pollution issues. Motorway police were also directed to take action against stubble burning.

The court warned IG Motorway police of contempt of court proceedings in case of failure.

What Causes Smog in Lahore?

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.