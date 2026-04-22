Children in UK who are 17 or younger, ‌and anyone born in the future, will never be able to legally buy cigarettes after lawmakers approved new stricter restrictions on smoking.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill raises the legal age for buying tobacco by one ​year, every year, starting with people born on or after January 1, 2009, meaning ​affected age groups face a lifetime ban.

The law, which is due to receive ⁠royal assent next week, also tightens controls on vaping, including banning sales of vaping ​and nicotine products to under‑18s and restricting advertising, displays, free distribution and discounting.

The UK government says the ​measures will help reduce smoking and prevent young people from becoming addicted to nicotine, easing long-term pressure on the National Health Service of the UK.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the approval of the bill was a historic moment for ​the nation’s health.

“Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected ​from a lifetime of addiction and harm,” he said.

“Prevention is better than cure – this reform will save lives, ‌ease ⁠pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier UK.”

Smoking causes about 64,000 deaths and 400,000 hospital admissions a year in England, according to official estimates, and costs the NHS around 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) annually, with wider economic costs exceeding 20 billion pounds.

TIGHTER RULES ON VAPING

Vaping has ​also become a focus ​for policymakers, especially over ⁠concerns about youth uptake and nicotine addiction.

The UK government banned the sale of single-use or disposable vapes last year over concerns about youth use ​and environmental damage.

The new legislation will tighten those rules, with ministers gaining ​powers to ⁠regulate the flavours and packaging of tobacco, vaping and nicotine products through secondary legislation.

Around 10% of adults in UK – an estimated 5.5 million people – use vapes, according to health charity Action on ⁠Smoking ​and Health, with levels broadly unchanged since 2024, suggesting ​growth has begun to plateau.

About half of people who vape are former smokers, while around 40% continue to smoke alongside ​vaping,