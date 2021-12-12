Smuggled drugs hidden inside Pishin cave recovered by ANF

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) intelligence has recovered a large cache of drugs from a cave in Pishin city of Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A large cache of drugs was recovered by ANF officials from a cave in Balochistan’s Pishin city that had allegedly been smuggled from Afghanistan.

According to the ANF officials, the drug peddlers wanted to transport the stock of narcotics to a foreign country en route to Gwadar. The spokesperson said that 340-kilogram heroin and 505-kilogram Morphine were recovered during the raid.

Earlier on November 23, Customs officials had captured a large haul of drugs in raids in Balochistan’s coastal town of Jiwani.

READ: ANF SEIZES 175KG DRUGS FROM VEHICLE ON PUNJAB MOTORWAY

Gwadar Customs personnel unearthed opium and ice (crystal methamphetamine) buried in the area in raids. The smugglers had opened heavy fire while seeing customs officials, but the customs staff remained unharmed.

Recovered opium was buried under the land surface in plastic drums, the officials said.

Moreover, the Korkhera Customs check post had captured 300 kilograms of hashish from a truck, according to officials.

The overall value of the recovered narcotics had been around Rs380 million.

