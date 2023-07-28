Smuggled smartphones, accessories seized at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: Customs officials have seized a large number of smuggled smartphones, drone camera and other accessories worth millions at the Faisalabad airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Customs officials arrested three suspected smugglers at the airport who had arrived in Faisalabad from Sharjah.

The Customs officials seized 971 smartphones, 78 iPods, drone camera, game hardware from the passengers’ luggage. The suspected smugglers hid the items in their bags and shoppers.

In a separate action today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a passenger at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who had returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The FIA spokesperson said that the accused Abdul Razzaqw was wanted to Punjab police in criminal cases. The accused was wanted to the Punjab police in a murder case.

The FIA handed over the suspected man to the police officials for further action.

A few days ago, Customs officials foiled a bid to smuggle iPhones at Sialkot airport and recovered 30 smartphones worth nearly Rs100 million from a passenger.

Customs officials recovered 30 iPhones worth nearly Rs100 million from a passenger namely Adeel who reached Sialkot airport from Sharjah via flight number PK-210. It was learnt that the accused is an employee of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The officials told the media that the accused flight steward Adeel used to supply smuggled smartphones to Karachi and Lahore.

AC Haseeb Bajwa said that an accomplice of the accused PIA flight steward namely Ali Ahmed was also involved in the smuggling of the smartphones. He added that both suspects are PIA employees.