Saturday, July 29, 2023
Smuggled smartphones worth millions seized at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: In a recent development, Customs officials arrested three smugglers and confiscated smuggled smartphones and other items worth millions at Faisalabad Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Customs authorities seized a large number of smuggled smartphones, AirPods, drone cameras, and gaming hardware from the possession of three smugglers who arrived from Sharjah at Faisalabad Airport.

A total of 971 smartphones, 78 AirPods, drone cameras, and gaming hardware were seized by the Customs officials from the possession of the passengers. The accused had concealed the smuggled items in bags and shoes.

