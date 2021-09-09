WATCH: Snake accepts woman’s request to leave her home

An eye-catching video is making rounds in which a snake accepted a woman’s request to leave her home in India’s Tamil Nadu state.

In the YouTube clip, we can see a woman in Tamil Nadu state standing in front of a cobra snake at the gate of her house.

She was stroking the snake with a stick while keeping a safe distance. She was asking the snake to leave her house politely.

“I’ll give you milk, I promise but now you need to go back to your home,” she was quoted saying by a foreign news agency.” Did you come just to see me? Go back now, I promise I’ll come and see you. You shouldn’t come back here.”

However, the reptile accepted her request and went slithering away from the house. She had also promised the snake that she will give milk to it provided if it does.

Read More: Venomous snake spotted in Margalla Hills

India continues to be in the news regarding snakes as social media sees more and more videos of the reptile getting captured or released in the wildlife.

In a recent video, a man utilized a water bottle to capture a snake that was inside a scooter.

In another clip, a man nearly avoided getting bit as he was trying to grab hold of the reptile from a bathroom. He remained unscathed in the snake attack.